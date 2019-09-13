Funeral services for Mark Stanley Reno, 68, Koshkonong, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Rover Faith Tabernacle, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Reno passed away at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at his home.
He was born March 21, 1951, at Marston, Mo., to Markie Reno and Lucille Butler Reno. On Nov. 24, 1972, he was married to Jane Miller. Mr. Reno earned his American Welding Certificate and before his retirement, worked at DRS. He enjoyed carpentry work and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Jane Reno, of the family home; two children Mark Anthony and wife Laura, Brighton, Mo., and Alesa Trantham and husband Jeff, Rover, Mo.; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation was held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Jolliff Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Family and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
