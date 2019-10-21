The Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is accepting applications for federal grant funding for projects to protect Missouri’s waters from pollution caused by stormwater runoff, also known as nonpoint source pollution. The deadline for grant applications is Nov. 15.
Local governments, state agencies, educational institutions and 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations may apply for a grant. To be eligible for funding, an applicant must either develop a new watershed-based plan, update an existing plan or implement pollutant-reducing land management practices from a watershed-based plan already approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the department.
Research, National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit requirements and regulatory enforcement projects are not eligible.
Grant awards range from $50,000 to $300,000 and projects can span up to three years. Authorized by Section 319 of the federal Clean Water Act, the grant funding is provided by the EPA and administered by DNR.
Nonpoint source pollution is the greatest threat to water quality in Missouri and the nation, said officials. It occurs when excess surface water from heavy rains or snows carries pollutants, such as chemicals, bacteria, sediment and construction debris, into nearby waters.
Controlling this type of pollution is particularly challenging, they noted. Stormwater runoff travels across the landscape collecting pollutants, making it difficult to pinpoint and address specific sources.
For more information and to submit a grant application, go to dnr.mo.gov/env/swcp/nps/319nps-proj-req.htm. For more information about the application process or watershed-based plans, contact the department’s Section 319 Nonpoint Source Grant Program at 573-751-4932 or 800-361-4827.
