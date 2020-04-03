Officials with Howell-Oregon Electric Cooperative, Inc., (HOEC) have opted to suspend disconnections and late fees until further notice in response to the needs of members who might be affected financially by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are committed to the members we serve,” said Member Communications Specialist Dakota Bates in a statement made Friday. “From the start of this crisis, our focus has been on keeping the power flowing for all members. That is why we have made a special effort to work with those whose finances have been affected by this pandemic.
“Early on, and even before the governor asked, HOEC made the decision to suspend disconnections and late fees until further notice to provide relief for the members we serve. For 81 years we have worked with our members who are struggling to make ends meet and that continues today.
“As soon as members recognize they will have difficulty with bill payments, we ask that they contact us, so a suitable plan can be tailored for them. No one is closer to our members than HOEC; we live, work and worship in the communities we serve. HOEC will continue to serve our members with care, compassion and flexibility that they have been known for throughout our long history.”
To make arrangements for bill payment, call HOEC at 256-2131. With the HOEC lobby closed until further notice, payments may be made at the drive-thru window, by mail at P.O. Box 649, West Plains, MO 65775, and toll free by phone at 855-385-9903.
Payments may also be made through the SmartHub app or online at www.hoecoop.org.
To have a meter reconnected or disconnected or needing to apply for electrical service, call the office at 256-2131 and arrangements will be made.
