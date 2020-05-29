Randy Bridgewater

Randy Gene Bridgewater, 62, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at his home in Horseshoe Bend, Ark.
He was born in St. Louis, Mo., on July 5, 1957, son of the late Jerry and Erma Imogene (Bowers) Bridgewater. Randy spent his life as a loving son, brother, father, grandfather and friend. He served our country in the United States Army.
Randy enjoyed fishing, dirt track races, playing card games and board games and music. He loved his family and always enjoyed seeing his grandkids. Randy was a member of State Line Pentecostal Church in Thayer, Mo.
Randy is survived by his son Derek Bullock of Moody, Mo.; daughters Tasha Collins and spouse Dudley of West Plains, Mo., Shawnna Wade of Horseshoe Bend, Ark., and Brittany Bridgewater of West Plains, Mo.; five granddaughters; seven grandsons; sisters Joyce Howard of Minier, Ill., and Judy Bridgewater of West Plains, Mo.; and brothers Floyd Bridgewater of Magnolia, Texas, Jerry Bridgewater of Magnolia, Texas, and Kenny Hendon of West Plains, Mo.
He was preceded in death by his parents Jerry and Erma Bridgewater, one grandson William McKenzie, two sisters Myrna Smith and Sissy Magnuson, and one brother Arley Bridgewater.
No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements entrusted to Doty Family Funeral & Memorial Service of Horseshoe Bend, Ark.
