Community Blood Center of the Ozarks officials say the organization is experiencing a severe shortage of most blood types. While the goal is to maintain at least a three day supply of blood, reserves of type O negative, A negative and A positive are significantly short and approaching emergency levels.
An immediate donor response is needed to ensure CBCO can continue to supply blood to over 40 area hospitals in the Ozarks, they said.
Two opportunities to give blood have been scheduled for next week in the area. Blood drives will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church, 801 Ozark St. in Cabool, and from noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 16 at Ozarks Medical Center Parkway Center, 1211 Porter Wagoner Blvd. in West Plains.
Donors will receive a free “Super Hero” T-shirt.
CBCO is the sole local provider of blood for patients at more than 40 area hospitals in southwest Missouri, northwest Arkansas and southeast Kansas. Sick and injured hospital patients depend on CBCO donors to provide the lifesaving blood they need.
Each donation will be awarded LifePoints as a part of CBCO’s donor rewards program. LifePoints may be redeemed online for a variety of gift cards, or points may be assigned to other meaningful causes or charities. More information on the LifePoints donor rewards program may be found at www.cbco.org. To be eligible to give blood, donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health and present a valid photo ID. For more information visit www.cbco.org or call toll-free 800-280-5337.
