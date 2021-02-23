On Monday, the Howell County Health Department reported nine new cases of COVID-19 counted between Thursday and Sunday. Twenty-two cases recorded between Feb. 11 and 18.
To date, the county has recorded 3,604 cases of coronavirus infection and 94 associated deaths. It has been 19 days since a new death recorded.
Using estimated numbers, the 14-day positivity rate is about 23.1%, down 1.1% from a week ago. Public health officials say a rate of 5% or below is ideal for controlling the spread of the virus.
The University of Missouri Dashboard shows new cases are down 67.44% from 8 to 14 days ago. About five cases on average per 100,000 population have been recorded daily in the county over the past week.
Of the total cases 23 are known to be currently active, and of those, five require hospitalization. A week ago, health officials reported 45 active cases, nine of which were hospitalized.
All of the new cases announced Monday are in West Plains.
MISSOURI
Total COVID-19 cases: 475,348.
Change in past 11 days: 7,159.
75,000+: St. Louis County.
25,000-49,999: Greene, Jackson, Kansas City, St. Charles.
10,000-24,999: Boone, Jefferson, St. Louis City.
5,000-9,999: Buchanan, Cape Girardeau, Cass, Christian, Clay, Cole, Franklin, Jasper, Pulaski, St. Francois.
2,500-4,999: Barry, Butler, Callaway, Camden, Dunklin, Howell, Johnson, Joplin, Laclede, Lawrence, Lincoln, Marion, Newton, Pettis, Phelps, Platte, Polk, Saline, Scott, Stoddard, Stone, Taney, Warren, Washington, Webster.
1,000-2,499: Adair, Andrew, Audrain, Bates, Benton, Bollinger, Cedar, Clinton, Cooper, Crawford, Dallas, DeKalb, Gasconade, Henry, Howard, Lafayette, Lewis, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Madison, McDonald, Miller, Mississippi, Moniteau, Montgomery, Morgan, New Madrid, Nodaway, Osage, Pemiscot, Perry, Pike, Ralls, Randolph, Ray, Ste. Genevieve, Texas, Vernon, Wayne, Wright.
500-999: Barton, Caldwell, Carroll, Carter, Chariton, Clark, Dade, Daviess, Dent, Douglas, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Hickory, Holt, Iron, Maries, Monroe, Oregon, Ozark, Ripley, Shannon, Shelby, St. Clair, Sullivan.
Under 500: Atchison, Knox, Mercer, Putnam, Reynolds, Schuyler, Scotland, Worth.
Deaths: 7,715.
Change in past 11 days: 554.
ARKANSAS
Total COVID-19 cases: 315,759.
Change in past 11 days: 5,819.
25,000+: Benton, Pulaski, Washington.
10,000-24,999: Craighead, Faulkner, Saline, Sebastian.
5,000-9,999: Crawford, Crittenden, Garland, Greene, Jefferson, Lonoke, Mississippi, Pope, White.
2,500-4,999: Baxter, Boone, Carroll, Hot Spring, Independence, Jackson, Johnson, Lincoln, Miller, Poinsett, Sevier, St. Francis, Union, Yell.
1,000-2,499: Arkansas, Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Clark, Clay, Cleburne, Columbia, Conway, Cross, Desha, Drew, Franklin, Fulton, Grant, Hempstead, Howard, Izard, Lawrence, Lee, Little River, Logan, Madison, Ouachita, Phillips, Polk, Randolph, Sharp, Van Buren.
500-999: Cleveland, Dallas, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Nevada, Newton, Perry, Pike, Prairie, Scott, Searcy, Stone, Woodruff.
Under 500: Calhoun, Lafayette.
Deaths: 5,363.
Change in past 11 days: 189.
Source: Local health departments and state COVID-19 dashboards.
