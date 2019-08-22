West Plains city officials received word this week from Auditor Nicole Galloway’s chief investigator that the office would not begin an audit of the city’s financial obligations to the Butler-Parkside House in Butler Children’s Park on Broadway.
The preliminary investigation was conducted due to a complaint against the city lodged by an anonymous individual through the state auditor’s Whistleblower Hotline, confirmed Steph Deidrick, press secretary for Galloway’s office.
The complaint accused city officials of transferring funds intended for other purposes to Butler Children’s Park, approving an ordinance to allocate funds in a way not consistent with the approved budgeted purpose, and passing the 2019-20 fiscal year budget during a closed meeting in violation of the Sunshine Law, according to a statement from the city.
The complainant also reportedly took exception to the city council’s chosen preference of a proposal made by city staff to build an all-inclusive park. That proposal, which called for the removal of the 4,000 square foot Butler-Parkside House in favor of park updates to accommodate children with physical disabilities, was submitted at the city council’s request and approved in August 2018.
Only one other proposal was submitted at that time; that was presented by the Friends of Parkside group and called for the restoration of the 113-year-old building and its conversion into a children’s discovery center. The city council subsequently offered the Friends of Parkside an option to purchase the house for $1 if the group could remove it from the land, but the group was unable to find a suitable location for removal.
On Aug. 15, city officials report, the auditor’s office’s chief of investigations, Mary Johnson, sent a letter noting that after a thorough review of documentation provided by the city, the state “will take no further action.” Diedrich confirmed that was the decision made.
“We felt very comfortable in our stance that we had followed the correct procedures,” said City Finance Director Todd Harman. “We appreciate the thorough nature of the investigation and are glad to have this complaint behind us.”
Allegations of potential wrongdoing by public entities are reviewed by Public Corruption and Fraud Division to assess credibility. While the investigations themselves are not audits, they can be the first step to launch the process.
Diedrich said each year, the auditor’s office receives hundreds of whistleblower tips from citizens, public employees and government officials. The public is encouraged to contact the office to report potential fraud and abuse in government.
Whistleblowers can submit information by emailing moaudit@auditor.mo.gov, calling toll-free 800-347-8597 or using an online reporting form, app.auditor.mo.gov/whistleblowerhotline.aspx.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.