A drug bust in the Roby and Plato areas of Texas County have resulted in the arrest of three people and the seizure of 105 guns, drugs, body armor and over $46,000 in cash, according to Texas County Sheriff Scott K. Lindsey.
Lindsey described the bust as the largest he had been involved in as a member of law enforcement. Over 2.5 pounds of methamphetamine and three pounds of marijuana were allegedly discovered.
“This is a significant drug seizure for Texas County, in fact the largest that I have been involved with during my 21 year career,” said Lindsey. “This type of investigation would not be possible without a cooperative effort between all of our local agencies. I am thankful to have the support of these agencies and commend the work of the Houston Police Department and the South Central Drug Task Force on this case.”
Three people have been arrested related to the execution of search warrants between Aug. 2 and Thursday by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department, assisted by the Houston, Licking and Cabool police departments, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the South Central Drug Task Force.
Larry Wright, 59, and Carolyn Groves, 58, both of Plato, were each charged with first-degree drug trafficking and unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a weapon and a felony controlled substance. Wright was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.
Shayla Glasscock, 23, Richland, has also been charged with first-degree drug trafficking, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.
Each is reportedly held on $500,000 bail.
“This is an ongoing investigation and additional arrests and charges are likely,” Lindsey added.
