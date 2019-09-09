A West Plains man charged with four felonies in July related to alleged drug possession in a protected area has now been charged with delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance after a local officer conducted a traffic stop after seeing suspicious activity.
Bradley Jon Russell, 55, Pennsylvania Avenue, was arrested at 9:13 p.m. Sept. 3 on Monks Street and released on $10,000 bail.
West Plains Police Officer Nate Bean reported he saw Russell’s vehicle in a business parking lot at Southern Hills Center and noticed activity around the vehicle and another vehicle parked down from it. Bean said he then saw Russell drive his vehicle to Walmart, where a passenger later identified as Tyler Kenyon met with another man and had a brief exchange before parting.
After Russell’s vehicle left the area Bean stopped it for displaying expired license plates and contacted a K9 unit due to Russell’s prior charges. Kenyon reportedly admitted there was methamphetamine in the vehicle and that Russell asked him to sell it for him.
The K9 unit alerted on a bag located between the driver and passenger seats that contained three plastic bags containing a white crystalized substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine, a digital scale and another plastic bag containing marijuana, Bean said.
A bag with a white creamy substance, a syringe and additional marijuana were reportedly found in a further search of the vehicle.
Kenyon was arrested on an outstanding warrant charging him with probation violation on a conviction of second-degree burglary.
Russell was charged July 26 with distribution of a controlled substance in a protected location, unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child after a gun, illegal drugs including methamphetamine, plastic bags and scales were allegedly found in his home, which is located near four protected locations, including a daycare.
In the same incident Denise Lynn Russell, 45, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
During the search, a blue backpack reportedly containing a syringe loaded with a brown liquid and two plastic bags containing a white crystallized substance suspected to be methamphetamine were located. A set of scales and a loaded Lorcin 9mm handgun was also reportedly found in the backpack.
Several different prescription pills identified as controlled substances were also allegedly located in the home, with none of the residents having a prescription for the drugs.
A clear plastic bag and a film canister containing a substance believed to be marijuana were also found, Bean said.
Two children were reportedly present during the search, which also uncovered license plates reported as stolen and two pills believed to be Alprazolam found in Denise Russell’s bedroom.
The home is located within 131 feet of the Boys & Girls Club of the Greater West Plains Area, 282 feet from city-owned park Carmichal Field, 550 feet from Tadpoles Daycare Center and 569 feet from the West Plains Public Library.
Bean added Bradley Russell has four felony convictions from the state of California dating back to 1990, including willful child cruelty, willful discharge of a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm and transport of a controlled substance.
