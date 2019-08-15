The George D. Hay Society of West Plains will hold its 13th annual Hall of Honor induction of stars at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Star Theater in downtown Willow Springs.
This year’s inductees include The Baker Family of Birch Tree, The Elmores of West Plains, Col. Steve Cole of West Plains, Col. Kirby Clark of Mtn. Grove and Col. Dennis Reese of Alton.
The Ozarks Cabin award recipients this year are Daniel Bean of Caulfield, Alex Hilliker of Mtn. Home, Col. Steve and Cindy Cole of Caulfield and Col. Ron Cowens of Alton.
The New Kentucky Colonels will entertain prior to the induction and awards, and inductees will perform songs on the program.
Admission is free, though donations will be accepted.
George D. Hay was the founder of the Grand Ole Opry, deriving his inspiration from a cabin hoedown in 1919 in the community of Old Town, just south of Thayer.
Call 293-3367 for more information.
