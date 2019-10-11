Texas County authorities announced Friday an arrest has been made in connection with a Thursday morning shooting in the Midvale area of Texas County that caused nearby Summersville Schools to activate a soft lockdown.
Texas County Sheriff Scott Lindsey reported that, at about 7:12 a.m. Thursday, law enforcement was dispatched to the intersection of Highway 17 and W Highway, where a reporting party said a man appeared to have a gunshot wound.
Deputies, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers and firefighters with the Summersville Fire Department arrived on scene and rendered aid to the victim, Crue D. Ridenoure, 30, of Willow Springs.
Lindsey said Ridenoure gave first responders information about the shooting before being transported by ambulance for treatment.
Ridenoure was later pronounced dead at Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston.
Deputies and troopers initiated an investigation, which led to the search for and arrest of Michael A. Nugent, 22, Summersville.
Nugent, arrested in Howell County, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action and held without bond, Lindsey said. Online court records also show he is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, shooting at or from a vehicle or at a person, vehicle or building, resulting in death or injury. All three charges are felonies.
“This crime involved two individuals that were known to each other,” said Lindsey. “There are likely multiple reasons that led the suspect to seek a violent confrontation with the victim.”
“The information developed during the investigation supports the charge of murder first-degree with deliberation alleging that Michael Nugent fatally shot the victim,” the sheriff continued. “The loss of a life is a tragic event. I am grateful for the assistance of the Missouri State Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies in assisting in locating the suspect and quickly apprehending him.”
Schools in the Summersville district were put on a “soft lock-down” during the search for the suspect, meaning students were kept inside until the incident was over. Summersville is about five miles southeast of the location of the incident.
The investigation continues and Lindsey encourages anyone in the area of the crime who noticed any people or activity prior to the arrival of law enforcement Thursday morning to contact the sheriff’s department at 417-967-4165.
