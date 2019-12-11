Life can change in an instant. For one dairy farm family, that instant came Thanksgiving morning.
“I was heading out to the barn to begin the day when I saw an orange glow coming from one of the windows in the barn,” said Byron Jenne, owner of By-Jenn Dairy Farm, 5 miles southeast of Cabool in Texas County.
Byron and his four children hurried to get about 17 calves and three cows out of the barn before the fire spread. His wife Jennifer quickly called 911, then turned off the propane and electricity.
Thanks to their quick efforts, they didn’t lose a single cow in the fire.
Shortly after they got the animals to safety, the Cabool Fire Department arrived.
“Cabool did a wonderful job getting out here and putting out the fire,” said Jennifer Jenne. She added that Willow Springs Fire Department arrived a little later and helped put out the flames.
Even though the firefighters were able to stop the blaze from spreading too far, the damage had been done: All of the farm’s milking equipment was destroyed.
“We’re just glad the wind was blowing where it was, because if it was blowing the other way, it could have been much worse,” said Byron, pointing to the to the hay bales near the barn.
He said it will be costly to rebuild the milking facilities.
“It’s the small things you don’t really think about that cost the most,” he said.
He said he plans to wait and see what the insurance company says before he gets anything going on the rebuild. In the meantime, 30 of his cows have been loaned out for milking, and he and his family have been milking about 100 others by hand.
Byron said he is looking for help to get replacement milking equipment such as milk tanks, pipelines and compressors.
“I’ve been a dairy farmer pretty much since I was in diapers,” said Byron. His parents owned a dairy farm in Illinois, which is where he grew up and eventually started a dairy farm of his own. He said he and his wife sold that farm and moved from Illinois in 2016 to start a new dairy farm in Missouri.
They say they like it where they live and want to continue their family farm.
“There’s not a whole lot of family dairy farms left around here,” Byron said.
According to a study by the University of Missouri, nearly half of the dairy operations in the state closed between 2000 and 2014, many of them family farms.
The study, funded through the Missouri Dairy Revitalization Act of 2015, projects that by the end of 2024 there will be only 254 dairy farms in the state. In 2014, 900 dairy farms were counted in Missouri. The study states the reasons for the loss of dairy farms in the state coming from a number of different factors such as, retiring farmers, nationwide dairy surpluses and competition with larger dairy operations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.