The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recently awarded a total of a little over $1 million to 23 Missouri school districts and one Missouri school bus transportation company to replace 52 older diesel school buses.
Three school districts in the area were among the 23 selected: Plato School District in Texas County, Thayer School District in Oregon County and Richards School District in West Plains. Plato and Richards will each receive $20,000 and Thayer will receive $15,000.
The money, awarded to coincide with Earth Day as part of the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) program, came in the form of rebates to school districts replacing buses with engine model years 2006 and older. Depending on the size of the bus, each school district received a rebate between $20,000 and $15,000 per bus.
“We believe protecting the health of our children and youth is one of our primary missions,” said EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford. “Removing old diesel engines from our roads and replacing them with reduced emission engines will provide further protection.”
In total, the DERA funds are part $11.5 million to replace 580 buses for 157 school bus fleets in 43 states and Puerto Rico, each of which will receive rebates through the program. According to the EPA, the new buses will reduce pollutants that are linked to health problems such as asthma and lung damage.
“Earth Day’s primary goal is to protect the environment for future generations. These rebates help do just that by continuing to improve air quality across the country and providing children with a safe and healthy way to get to school,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler.
EPA has implemented standards to make newer diesel engines more than 90% cleaner, but many older diesel school buses are still operating. According to the EPA, these older models emit large amounts of pollutants such as nitrogen oxides and particulate matter, which are linked to instances of aggravated asthma, lung damage and other serious health problems.
Since 2008, the SERA program has funded more than 1,000 clean diesel projects across the country, reducing emissions in more than 70,000 engines.
For more information about the DERA program visit www.epa.gov/cleandiesel.
