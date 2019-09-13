The Richards School Board will hear updates regarding a fundraiser for the Richards Foundation at its next regular meeting, 7 p.m. Tuesday in the school boardroom.
Foundation President Sara Powers will give the update.
The board is also expected to hear administrative reports from Principal Tammy Raderstorf, Superintendent Dr. Melonie Bunn and Executive Director of Finance Jerry Premer.
A closed executive session will be held to discuss legal and personnel matters before returning to open session and adjourning the meeting.
The school board typically meets on the third Tuesday of each month. The public is welcome to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.