A West Plains man has been charged with nine felonies after allegedly stealing a vehicle and items he later pawned from family members.
A warrant has been issued for James Alexander Peoples, 27, with bond set at $25,000, according to court records. He is charged with a count each of stealing a motor vehicle and stealing a firearm, three counts of stealing items worth more than $750 and two counts each of stealing under all other property and forgery.
Howell County Sheriff's Deputy Nicholas Bruno reported on Oct. 19 he was dispatched to a location on Highway 17 to investigate thefts from four people related to Peoples.
Bruno said he later found some of the items reported as stolen at pawn shops in West Plains, plus receipts with Peoples' name and photo on them showing he had pawned the items, which where valued at more than $750 by the owners.
One of the family members reported she lent her vehicle to Peoples, and it hadn't been returned as she had requested.
On Oct. 23, Peoples was arrested by Bruno and questioned about the thefts, reportedly admitting he had pawned the stolen items, adding that he did not return the vehicle when asked because he had wrecked it and wanted to get the damage repaired before returning it. Peoples also reportedly admitted he had attempted to forge and cash two checks belonging to his father.
