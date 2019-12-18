Officials with the Greater West Plains Chamber of Commerce thank all who helped make West Plains’ annual Christmas parade possible.
“A special thanks has to go out to the West Plains Police and Fire Departments, all area emergency services and the West Plains city workers,” said Chamber Executive Director Jessica Collins. “Their dedication to this event ensures everyone’s safety.”
Collins also thanked Heritage Tractor and Mega Motorsports who provided vehicles for the event.
“Year after year these business come through for us,” Collins said. “We cannot thank them enough.”
Collins also thanked members of the 1142nd Engineer Company of the Missouri National Guard who provided the color guard for the parade and the Boy Scouts of Troop 61 for carrying banners.
Collins also thanked everyone in the everyone in the community that came out to watch the parade and said the attendance was amazing.
Officials announced the winners of the parade float contest with the theme, “Christmas in the movies.” The floats were entered into three different categories: commercial, religious and miscellaneous, and a grand prize winner was also selected. The prizes were sponsored by different local businesses.
The $350 grand prize, sponsored by Great Southerm Bank, was awarded to the 37th Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA). The organization’s float design was based on the 1946 Frank Capra classic “It’s a Wonderful Life”.
The $300 first place commercial prize, sponsored by AirMedCare Network, was awarded to Outpost Motorsports, whose float was based on the 1989 comedy film “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”
The $200 second place commercial prize, sponsored by Three C’s Studio & Flower Market, was awarded to Glass Sword Cinema, with a float based on the Star Wars film “The Rise of Skywalker,” which will be released this weekend.
Brown’s Furniture was the sponsor of the $300 first place religious prize awarded to China Union Church. The church’s float theme was based on the 2004 computer-animated film “The Polar Express.”
Gammill Quilting Systems sponsored the second place religious prize awarded to Shiloh Baptist Church for its float bearing a nativity scene with live animals.
The first place miscellaneous prize, sponsored by West Plains Optimist Club, was awarded to Heart of the Ozarks Bluegrass Association, a little drive-in theater showing “It’s a Wonderful Life.” The second place miscellaneous prize, sponsored by Community First Banking Company, was awarded to West Plains Head Start, whose float was inspired by the 1965 animated TV special “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”
The chamber also thanked the parade’s sponsors: Hirsch Feed & Farm Supply, Landmark Bank, Heritage Tractor, Mega Motorsports, Ozarks Coca Cola, Penmac Staffing Services, Southern Bank, Andy & Judy Ingalsbe, Towne & Country Lighting, Great Rivers Distributing, West Plains Occupational & Insurance Physicals, Heart of the Ozarks Medical Equipment and Silver Springs Storage.
