The State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) invites citizens to participate in a regional earthquake drill at 10:15 a.m. Thursday.
The Central U.S. ShakeOut has about 1.4 million registered participants in 14 central U.S. states most likely to be impacted by a New Madrid Seismic Zone earthquake, according to SEMA Earthquake Program Manager Jeff Briggs. About 325,000 Missourians have registered.
“We’re glad to see so many Missourians have taken a proactive step to raise their safety by registering for the ShakeOut drill in the midst of dealing COVID-19, and we encourage others to do the same,” SEMA Acting Director Jim Remillard said. “Unfortunately, earthquakes are unpredictable and occur without warning. People can take this opportunity to participate from wherever they are on Oct. 15, so they’ll know what to do in the future if one occurs in their area.”
The drill includes the “Drop, Cover, Hold On” technique for protection from falling debris, the most likely cause of injury during an earthquake in developed nations with modern building standards. Here's how: Drop to hands and knees, cover the head and neck with hands and arms and get under a table or desk if possible, and hold on until the shaking stops.
Participating area schools, organizations and healthcare providers include the West Plains, Glenwood, Alton, Mtn. Grove and Houston school districts and Mtn. View-Birch Tree Liberty High School; the Howell County Social Services office in West Plains; West Plains Surgical Center; and Texas County Memorial Hospital clinics in Licking and Mtn. Grove.
There’s still time to register at www.shakeout.org/centralus. Once registered, participants receive details on the drill, as well as information on earthquake preparedness and safety. Individuals, families, businesses, schools and other organizations can register, then participate on another day if Thursday isn’t convenient.
From 1811 to 1812, the New Madrid Seismic Zone, centered in southeast Missouri, produced some of the largest earthquakes in U.S. history, SEMA officials note, and a major earthquake in this area would damage much of southern and eastern Missouri, including the St. Louis area.
Geologists say there’s a 7% 10% chance of another major earthquake occurring in a 50-year time period. To learn more about earthquakes in Missouri and how to prepare, visit www.sema.dps.mo.gov/earthquake_preparedness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.