This week, volunteers with First United Methodist Church (FUMC) in West Plains neatly folded 250 brand-new coats to be given to foster children of the 37th Judicial Circuit Children’s Division and put Bibles in the coats’ pockets. The coats will be given during a Christmas party on Saturday.
Program coordinator Nancy Davidson of FUMC said the church received a large gift that enabled volunteers to purchase the coats from JCPenney in West Plains.
“Nancy brought forward the idea to us in looking for a value and a good quality product,” said Barry Free, the store’s general manager, who was present when the coats were turned over to 37th Judicial personnel on Wednesday. “We were more than happy to help.”
Expressing appreciation to JCPenney, Davidson added, “They did a tremendous job helping us out.”
She said in the past, the ministry accepted used coats, cleaned them and gave them away. Now, she said, because of the large monetary gift to the church, volunteers have been able to ensure the area’s youth have access to good quality winter wear. The church no longer accepts donations of used coats for the annual project.
FUMC Pastor Andy Lambel said the contribution has been a blessing and the church wanted to use it to give back to the community. One way to do that, it was decided, is to improve the quality of coats given to the area’s foster children.
In addition to the coats, the church also bought the Bibles from Gideons International, Davidson said.
Jennifer Fullerton, an employee of the 37th Children’s Division who is managing the Christmas party, said she expects over 250 foster kids will participate in the event.
The 37th Circuit Children’s Division manages up to 300 foster children in Howell, Oregon, Shannon and Carter counties.
For more information about First United Methodist Church or its community programs call 256-6167 or visit the website at www.fumcwestplains.com
