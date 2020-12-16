The Willow Springs Board of Aldermen will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday in city hall council chambers, 900 W. Main St. in Willow Springs. All are welcome.
On the agenda is the approval of minutes from the November meeting, approval of bills for payment and receipt of financial reports, and department head and board reports from the YMCA.
Kelly Beets with Missouri Intergovernmental Risk Management Association (MIRMA) will attend. Existing business includes a discussion of vacating the alley behind the former Sonic property and new business includes 2021 contracts with the YMCA, rural fire department and library, plus the setting of the 2021 budget.
Time has been set aside for questions from the media.
Personnel will be discussed during the closed session, following the open session meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.