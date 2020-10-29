With just a few days to go until the big day, Howell County Clerk Kelly Waggoner is optimistic there will be a high turnout in the county for Tuesday’s presidential election.
“I believe we’ll set a record for voter turnout this year,” she said. “We already broke our absentee voting record on Monday.”
According to Waggoner, as of Wednesday evening, her office has received 2,270 absentee ballots out of the 2,461 absentee ballot applications that have been filed. She said the previous record for absentee ballots received was 1,885 for the November 2008 general election.
As of Oct. 7, which was the deadline to register to vote for Tuesday’s election, there were 27,373 registered voters in Howell County. This means that with just a few days to go, over 8% of the county’s registered voters have already voted.
Waggoner estimated the turnout for Tuesday’s election could be as high as 69%; if that is the case, it would break the current county turnout percentage record of 67.27% set in November 2008. The turnout for November 2016 was 65.65%, according to Waggoner
The deadline to request a mail-in ballot has already passed, and for those who haven’t mailed their absentee ballots yet, it is recommended to turn them in by hand at the county clerk’s office at the Howell County Office Building at 35 Court Square, West Plains.
Waggoner also reminds voters that absentee voting can be done in person at her office. It will be open 8 a.m. to noon Saturday and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.
Those casting ballots Tuesday will have to go to their registered precinct between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. that day. Voters in line before 7 p.m. cannot be turned away and are entitled to vote, according to Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft.
For a complete list of voting locations in Howell County go to www.howellcounty.net/polling-locations or call 256-2591 for more information.
