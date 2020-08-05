A West Plains man who pleaded guilty June 26 to county charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and third-degree domestic assault now faces new charges after allegedly striking his 68-year-old mother, causing severe facial trauma, and threatening to shoot her with a .38-caliber handgun during the assault.
Darren L. Travis, 47, County Road 8240, is charged with first-degree domestic assault with serious physical injury, first-degree domestic assault or attempt with serious physical injury or a special victim, and two counts each of unlawful possession of a firearm.
Howell County Sheriff’s Deputy Seth Smith reported that, on Sunday, he and other deputies responded to the woman's home in Mtn. View to find her injured and saw a large amount of blood on her face and head and swelling.
The apparent victim and another woman at the scene told Smith that Travis had fled on foot after he and the victim arrived there in a vehicle, and during a search of the property Smith and Deputy Darren Spangler found the suspect in a camper, with a loaded 12-gauge shotgun underneath him.
Smith noted that Travis had fresh and dried blood on his hands, arms and clothing, and that the blood didn’t appear to be from any injury of his own. The deputy also noted the shotgun also had fresh blood on the stock.
After the injured woman was taken to Ozarks Medical Center for treatment, Smith said the other woman at the scene told him Travis had assaulted his mother in a vehicle prior to their arrival at his mother’s property. The deputy said he also saw a large amount of blood on the inside of the passenger side of the vehicle, plus found a .38-caliber handgun under the passenger seat that was taken as evidence.
The victim was interviewed at the hospital, telling Smith that she and Travis were traveling near Mtn. View when he began striking her in the face with his hand, forearm and elbow, hitting her six to eight times. She reportedly added that during the incident Travis took her .38-caliber handgun from her purse and told her he was going to kill her. She told Smith she eventually got the gun back from Travis and placed it under the passenger seat.
A forensic medical report provided to Smith by OMC staff indicated that, during the assault, the woman suffered severe facial trauma, a dental fracture, a broken nose and lacerations to her inner lip and mouth.
During a criminal history check, it was revealed Travis was convicted in 2014 of assault on a law enforcement officer in Florida, Smith reported. Court records show Travis was handed a seven-year suspended execution of sentence on the conviction of unlawful possession of a firearm and a five-year suspended execution of sentence on the conviction of third-degree domestic assault, the sentences to run concurrently.
Travis was also sentenced to five years of supervised probation, court records show.
