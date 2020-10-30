On Tuesday, the Willow Springs Board of Aldermen met for a special budget work session, during which City Administrator Beverly Hicks reviewed items for the budget and said the city is looking at a $5.9 million budget for 2021.
The council reviewed a proposed compensation schedule and agreed to move forward with it. It also approved keeping the same rates for sanitation, water, sewer and electric services.
Aldermen discussed how they would like to see newer golf carts for the city golf course be worked into the budget, and vehicles at surplus in Jefferson City which could be procured for the police department. Hicks said if the city purchased two vehicles, the department would not need another for at least three years.
A motion was made by Alderman Troy Yonker to purchase two good-quality vehicles from Jefferson City surplus. The motion was seconded by Alderman Phill Knott and passed unanimously.
Hicks told the council she would present the first draft of the budget at the next council meeting in November.
Before the meeting adjourned, Yonker asked Hicks how much money the city could borrow from itself, as it has done in the past. She replied that $200,000 would be the most she would be comfortable with.
The council adjourned without going into executive session as it was not needed, according to the minutes.
(1) comment
Are golf carts more important than police cars?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.