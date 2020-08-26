In a 3 to 2 vote held Monday evening, a proposed mask mandate ordinance for the city of West Plains failed during the regular August meeting of the city council.
The deciding vote on the bill put forth as an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 and prevent a possible economic shutdown came from Councilman Johnny Murrell who joined Mayor Jack Pahlmann and Mayor Pro Tem Mike Topliff in voting no. Murrell, who gave no opinion publicly on the ordinance prior to the meeting, said his reasons for voting against it were similar to Pahlmann’s and Topliff’s, who both made their arguments against the ordinance before the vote.
Both Pahlmann and Topliff shared their opinion that it is not the role of the city government to enforce a public health mandate, and that such a decision should be made by public health officials. They also said a mandate could be bad for local businesses, potentially discouraging consumers from wanting to come to West Plains.
Responding to a follow-up question after the meeting, Murrell said he did not feel like the mask mandate is needed at this time and there are too many questions about how it would be enforced.
“I feel the mayor’s proclamation, which strongly encourages wearing masks and social distancing, is a better route to go,” he said. “I don’t think it’s the city’s responsibility to enforce something like this on its citizens.”
Murrell also explained that the large number of citizens voicing opposition to the ordinance also helped sway his decision to vote against it.
“I also feel the people of West Plains didn’t want the mandate and want to have a choice,” Murrell said.
Before the council members discussed the issue, the mayor called on three citizens to weigh in. Though two were against the ordinance, echoing comments heard from opponents during the Aug. 17 public hearing on the topic, the lone voice in support for the mask mandate was from Dr. Aaron Mills, a family physician with Burton Creek Rural Clinic.
Mills told the council he wasn’t at the meeting to represent Burton Creek, but to speak for himself and share his experiences dealing with COVID-19 locally, and to discuss how masks can be effective.
He mentioned a well-known case study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about a hair salon in Springfield, where two hair stylists with COVID-19 had been diagnosed with the disease. They and 139 customers followed the city’s mask ordinance and there were no reports of transmission of the disease from the stylists to their customers.
Councilman Dr. Josh Cotter and Councilwoman Jessica Nease, who collaboratively submitted the bill for the council's consideration, were also the only two to vote yes. Cotter and Nease both read prepared statements before the vote, addressing public concerns regarding the ordinance, changes that were made to it prior to Monday's vote, and their reasoning for introducing it before the council.
Cotter argued a mandate falls within the city’s authority, based on the powers allowed by the U.S. Constitution, the Missouri Constitution and the city’s charter to enact and enforce public health initiatives.
“It’s 100% clear that our job is to protect this community,” Cotter said. He added that he realizes that masks do little to protect the wearer if no one else is wearing masks, but it can help protect others, especially when most people are using them and follow the CDC’s health guidelines.
“The CDC, the National Institutes of Health, the White House, every national healthcare group, the Missouri State Medical Association, the Missouri Academy of Family Physicians, the Missouri Nurses Association, the Missouri Farm Bureau and the Missouri Chamber of Commerce all recommend wearing masks when social distancing is not possible,” Cotter pointed out.
Cotter also cited the American Lung Association which has said that there is no scientific evidence that wearing a mask or social distancing weakens the immune system or causes low oxygen levels.
Both Cotter and Nease noted that, with spikes in infection numbers, many other communities have enacted similar mask mandates in an attempt to slow the spread and thus prevent another economic shutdown similar to the one ordered by Gov. Mike Parson in April and May.
“The shutdown earlier this year was devastating to many businesses,” Cotter said. “A conservative estimate that one in five small businesses will never reopen; this is exactly why we need a mask ordinance.”
“This is the less restrictive way forward,” he asserted.
However, both Topliff and Pahlmann had reservations about implementing and enforcing the ordinance and brought up concerns about potentially overburdening the police and scaring away potential business. They noted that people who do not want to wear a mask could choose to shop elsewhere.
Topliff suggested that the Howell County Health Department should take the lead on this issue. However, department Administrator Chris Gilliam has said that the health board is not looking into a county-wide mask mandate at the present time, though it is still strongly encouraging people to wear masks, maintain a 6-foot social distance and practicing good hygiene.
Education and encouragement were the keys Pahlmann began to advocate for in lieu of enforcing a mask mandate.
“By implementing this ordinance we are imposing a penalty on our citizens and our business owners,” Pahlmann said, adding that he would like to see citizens to be incentivized to wear mask, such as through a fun photo contest through the Quill. He said he does not feel it is right to punish people for not wearing masks.
On the topic of mask education, Nease said she and other representatives of the city have reached out to Ozarks Medical Center to speak about masks and publicly educate people about them.
In comments to the Quill, Nease said OMC’s response has been muted, especially when compared to other health agencies like CoxHealth in Springfield, which she says has been working actively with the city of Springfield in addition to educating and informing the public.
OMC had not yet returned calls and emails from the Quill requesting comment by press time Tuesday afternoon.
When asked after Monday's meeting what the plan would be for the city council moving forward on the mask issue, Nease said she isn't sure.
“I had assumed we would at least pass the first vote of the masking ordinance and perhaps table the second if positivity rates declined,” Nease said.
She added that even though ordinance failed, she still challenges the community to avoid the ordinance's return, or that of a shutdown, by helping to bring positive test rate down to below 7% and slowing the spread of the virus. She said that can be accomplished by wearing a mask in public when possible.
“Making good choices today keeps us from having regrets later on,” Nease said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.