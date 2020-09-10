Texas County Sheriff Scott Lindsey reported the Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a non-fatal shooting in Texas County that occurred over the weekend after an altercation between two men.
Texas County deputies responded at 8:24 p.m. Sunday to a location on Hayes Drive outside Houston to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound, with the alleged shooter also present, said Lindsey.
The victim was taken for medical treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Lindsey said, noting an altercation occurred between two men, leading up to the shooting.
Texas County deputies secured the scene and an investigation into the incident is being led by the patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control at Lindsey’s request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.