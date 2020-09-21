The West Plains City Council will hold its regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday at West Plains City Hall, 1910 Holiday Lane.
The agenda shows the council will vote on five bills, with three to beoome ordinances and the other two being resolutions.
The first proposed ordinance will be a second reading for a bill which passed its first reading during the August city council meeting, and will change how the city utilities department handles delinquent accounts and shut-offs. It will also allow customers the right to question the validity of their bills before their account becomes delinquent.
The second proposed ordinance deals with the issuance of sewerage system refunding revenue bonds.
City Finance Director Todd Harman explained the refunding bonds will allow the city to refinance prior sewerage bonds for a lower interest rate, saving the city an estimated $170,700 over the next four years in interest costs. The bonds are scheduled to be paid off in July 2024.
The final proposed ordinance for the night, if approved, will authorize Mayor Jack Pahlmann to execute a contract between the city and the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission to provide financial assistance for an amendment to the state block grant agreement for a planned project.
According to City Administrator Tom Stehn, that project is a wildlife study to justify building a new perimeter fence for the West Plains Regional Airport.
With regard to the bills proposed to become resolutions, the first would allow the city to seek funding through the Community Development Block Grant Mitigation to build a viaduct on Independence Drive over the railroad tracks and renovate the bridge on St. Louis Street to improve water flow in Howell Creek.
The second proposed resolution would authorize Stehn to execute a distribution agreement of Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds with Howell County.
According to a spreadsheet of current award recipients provided to the Quill by County Clerk Kelly Waggoner, the city of West Plains will be receiving two awards totaling a little over $170,000.
Stehn said $158,000 of that will be used to purchase new mobile data terminals for the police and fire departments. He added that the city’s $700,000 bid, which the city had hoped to use to improve community wireless broadband access, was declined by the county commission, which cited a priority to first provide funds for the reimbursement of personal protective equipment and other supplies related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The council will take action on four items including a bid for fiber optic cable for the Fiber Department and approving the invoice for the mobile data terminals.
The council will also look into a proposal to increase rates at the North Terra Golf Course for 2021. Greens fees for 18 holes on weekends and holidays would increase from $22 to $24 and for nine holes from $15 to $16. On weekdays, the only change would be to increase nine holes of play from $14 to $15. For cart rentals on nine holes of golf, the rate would increase from $12 to $15. Membership rates would increase for families from $720 to $800, for singles from $600 to $700, for juniors from $300 to $330, for senior singles from $510 to $600 and $612 to $700 per year for seniors and spouses.
If approved, rate changes would begin April 1, 2021.
Community Services Director Todd Shanks said he believes the rate increases are in line with costs and still present a very good value for customers and will help the golf course cover expenses.
The last action of the night will be for the council to approve a design for a splash pad to be built in Butler Children's Park on Broadway.
The design most overwhelming selected by West Plains citizens and area residents in a poll posted on the city’s Facebook page was the music-themed splash pad.
Shanks said the splash pad is expected to be ready in time for summer of 2021.
Harman and Stehn will both give their reports to the council before the meeting is adjourned.
At the start of the meeting, the council will approve the consent agenda which includes approval of minutes from the regular and special meetings in August, considerations for payroll and bills for August. Reappointing Andy Stauffer and Zac Hollingshad to the Planning & Zoning Commission for four-year terms, set to expire September 2024; reappointing Kay Huff, Jack Bates, Sandy Evans, Brenda Polyard and Aaron Evans to the Galloway Park Advisory Board for three-year terms, set expire May 2023; reappointing Michael McMahon to the Tree City USA Forestry Board for a three-year term, set to expire June 2023; and reappointing Heather Kamps to the Civic Center Board for a three-year term, set to expire September 2023.
The council will also hear from Andy Marmouget with KPM CPAs who will give an auditor report which was approved by the council in April.
Before the regular meeting begins the council will start in closed session at 5 p.m. to discuss legal, real estate, personnel and public safety policy matters.
The next regular city council meeting is set for Oct. 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.