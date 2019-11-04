A West Plains woman recently charged with threatening her mother with a gun has been arrested on a federal charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Megan L. Neal, 36, Pennsylvania Avenue, was arrested 9:30 p.m. Oct. 28 on Shuttee Street by Howell County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Long and held without bail before being transferred to federal custody.
Court documents provided by the United States District Court for the Western District of Missouri show that, on May 28, Neal was a passenger in a vehicle that had been stopped by Deputy Logan Wake because the license plates on the vehicle did not match the vehicle the plates were registered to.
The driver of the vehicle, Elizabeth Walters-Peterson, was found to have an active warrant for stealing; after she was placed in Wake’s patrol car she reportedly told the deputy that when he pulled up behind their vehicle Neal had handed her a black container and an M&Ms bag and told her to stuff them down the front of her pants.
Peterson then handed the items to Wake and the M&Ms bag was found to contain three plastic bags containing a white crystalline substance, according to court documents. Crime lab results reportedly showed the substance was methamphetamine in amounts of 26.96, 13.09 and 23.77 grams.
During a subsequent interview with a South Central Drug Task Force officer, Neal allegedly admitted to asking Peterson to “hold a bag” for her that contained a total of about three ounces of methamphetamine, an amount considered to be inconsistent with personal use and consistent with a “distributive amount.”
Neal is held in federal custody without bond until her trial date, according to United States District Court for the Western District of Missouri Public Information Officer Don Ledford.
On Oct. 27 Neal was arrested on a charge of unlawful use of a weapon, exhibiting, related to an incident two days earlier at a home on Leyda Street, when she allegedly threatened to kill her mother, pulled a gun from her waistband, pointed it at her mother and pulled the slide back.
The threat was allegedly made during an altercation at Neal’s mother’s home. A witness at the scene reportedly told officers she heard most of the argument from another room, but didn’t see Neal with a gun.
When questioned by investigators, Neal reportedly denied being in her mother’s house or having a gun, and the weapon was not found on Neal at the time of her arrest.
Court records show Neal was handed a three-year suspended execution of sentence on a February 2018 conviction of second-degree burglary.
In May, Neal pleaded guilty to a state charge of delivery of a controlled substance and was handed a five-year suspended execution of sentence. She has since been charged with violation of an order of protection for an adult, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest for a felony.
