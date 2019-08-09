In an effort to better communicate how Missouri’s road and bridge revenues will be invested in the state’s infrastructure for the next five years, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has created the “Missouri Road and Bridge Program.”
The new document is an abbreviated form of the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) that was approved by the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission last month. It is accompanied by a new interactive map that displays project information in a visual format by location.
“The STIP is a federally required planning document with content defined by federal regulations,” Transportation Planning Director Machelle Watkins said. “While federal regulations specify it is a public document, it contains a large amount of complex information that is not always easy to understand for our customers and planning partners.” She added, “The Missouri Road and Bridge Program presents simplified road and bridge project information in an easy-to-read format in an effort to more effectively communicate with partners, legislators and the public.”
In addition, the map allows visitors to click on projects in locations statewide to get more information about the work planned in those areas. The Missouri Road and Bridge Program, as well as the entire STIP and the interactive map, can be found on the MoDOT website, www.modot.org.
