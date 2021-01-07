The West Plains Economic Development Corporation will hold its regular meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the West Plains Public Library Conference Room.
The board will approve minutes from its October and November meetings, hear its financial report and a report from West Plains Economic Development Director Dave Bossemeyer.
Under old business, the board is expected to discuss its annual fundraising effort and vote on board member nominations.
In new business, the board will elect officers. Following the election the meeting will adjourn.
The session is open to the public and masks are required, pursuant to city code.
The next meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Feb. 9.
