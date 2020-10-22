A traffic stop conducted Oct. 16 led to the arrest of a repeat offender on suspicion of drug and traffic offenses, according to the West Plains Police Department.
Charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while revoked and additional traffic offenses are pending for Sean Boyer, 52, St. Louis Street.
At 3:36 p.m. Friday, West Plains Police Officer Colter Reid reported he was on patrol when he saw a vehicle with no license plates traveling north on Porter Wagoner Boulevard near Third Street, and conducted a traffic stop on Fourth Street just east of Texas Street.
Reid reported he saw evidence of drug activity, and the stop led to the seizure of about 7 grams of a substance suspected of being methamphetamine, multiple prescription drugs, at least $1,000 in cash, and other items typically used in the sale of illegal narcotics.
Police officials described Boyer as a repeat drug offender with an extensive criminal history.
Court records show convictions and sentences for Boyer in Howell County including five years in prison for unlawful use of weapon in 2002, two days in jail for third-degree assault in 2005, 100 days in jail for third-degree assault in 2006, 30 days in jail each on convictions of first-degree trespassing and two counts of driving while intoxicated in 2008 and four years in prison on two counts of possession of a controlled substance in 2008.
Boyer also has a Christian County conviction of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle in 2009 that reportedly resulted in a six year prison sentence after he violated probation in 2016, served 10 years on a Texas County conviction of distribution of a controlled substance or possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance in 2010, and was handed a five-year suspended execution of sentence and three years of supervised probation for possession of a controlled substance in August.
On Sept. 9, Boyer was charged with possession of a controlled substance, according to court records. Court records show he is scheduled to appear in court for a bond hearing on that charge on Oct. 26 before 37th Circuit Associate Judge R. David Ray.
