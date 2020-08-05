A West Plains man has been issued a summons after allegedly touching a preschool-age child inappropriately and having the child touch him in kind.
Lloyd Andy Croney, 59, County Road 6970, is charged with two counts of statutory sodomy or attempt, involving deviate sexual intercourse, with a child younger than 12, and is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 31, according to court records.
Howell County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Justin Riley reported to prosecutors that, on March 20, he assisted Deputy Shannon Caldwell and an investigator with the Division of Family Services as they responded to a hotline call. The call was reportedly made after the parents of a 4-year-old overheard the child tell Croney she would touch him in a sexual manner “later” while Croney was at their home, and that Croney left a short time later.
On March 30, the child participated in a forensic interview and allegedly described the contact between Croney and herself, and said she hadn’t told anyone about it.
In speaking with law enforcement, Croney reportedly denied knowing what was happening or why he was being accused of anything, and denied any involvement in sexual abuse of the victim.
