More than three years after the grisly murder, mutilation and subsequent burning of a Texas County teen, a Houston, Mo., man convicted of first-degree murder and armed criminal action has been sentenced to life in prison with no parole.
Andrew James Vrba, 21, was tried in August before Judge Calvin Holden in Greene County in a bench trial; the verdict was handed down Aug. 28.
Vrba stabbed Ally Lee Steinfeld, 17, at the Cabool home of co-defendant Briana Calderas, 27, then mutilated her corpse. Calderas and Isis Schauer, 21, also of Cabool, burned Steinfeld’s body and hid the remains in order to cover up the crime.
Vrba, Schauer and Calderas were arrested Sept. 20, 2017, after interviews with law enforcement regarding Steinfeld’s disappearance. Steinfeld was reported missing Sept. 14, 2017, by family members.
According to probable cause statements provided at the time by the Texas County Circuit Court, Vrba bragged to Schauer and Calderas he planned on poisoning Steinfeld but couldn’t get her to drink the poison. Instead, Vrba said he stabbed Steinfeld to death, then gouged her eyes out and stabbed her in the genitals.
Vrba, Calderas and Schauer then burned the body and hid some of the bones in a chicken coop near Calderas’ home. A fourth defendant, James Thomas Grigsby, 22, of Thayer, later assisted in placing some of the remains in a plastic bag and hiding them in a shed.
According to social media posts made by Steinfeld, she had begun identifying as a transgender woman, calling herself Ally Lee Steinfeld. Many friends and family also began referring to Steinfeld as “she.”
Some called for the murder to be classified as a hate crime, but, the Associated Press reported, the crime was not motivated by Steinfeld's gender identity, and Missouri law doesn’t allow for enhanced punishment of first-degree murder under a hate crime designation.
Schauer pleaded guilty in December 2017 to second-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse and was sentenced to 20 years for murder and four years for abandonment of a corpse, the sentences to run concurrently. She was originally charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and abandonment of a corpse.
Calderas, facing the same charges, pleaded guilty to abandonment of a corpse, concealing a felony and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution in July of 2019 in Pulaski County before 25th Judicial Circuit Court Judge John Beger.
Beger sentenced Calderas to four years on each of the charges, the sentences for concealing a felony and tampering to run consecutively with the sentence for abandonment of a corpse.
Grigsby was charged with abandonment of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution after it was discovered he had helped the other suspects move some of the remains. He pleaded guilty to abandonment of a corpse and was sentenced to four years in prison in July 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.