To the editor:
They are not our rulers, they're our employees.
Currently our employees are failing us. We, as the employers, are being shut out of our representative democracy. This needs to change.
Two small changes could do this.
First: If one body of congress passes a bill, the other body must put it to a vote.
One person (Mitch McConnell) can hold up the will of the American people. One person, can give cover to their party by letting things die on their desk. We the employers don't know how our Senators would vote on an issue because of this one person. That's not representative!
Second: Televise all negotiations. End secret talks. We, the employers, need to know "how the cow eats the cabbage."
"Televising negotiations won't change anything. The deals will still be done behind closed doors," is the claim of the unaccountable. Yea, that's true. For a while. Until, the first time something is agreed to in a back room, and when they get in front of the camera and don't agree to it.
If we truly want a representative democracy? The chance is now. (I'm looking at you, Georgia).
If the Democrats take power? We must demand these changes. Otherwise, it will be business as usual. One person, Chuck Schumer, will continue to subvert the will of the American people.
Gary Kinard
Mtn. View
