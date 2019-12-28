To the editor
I saw the front page photo from the Dec. 19 Quill entitled, "This is what democracy looks like.”
I wanted to just pass on this without voicing my, or any opinion. Have to open my big mouth on this though. The people that wanted to impeach our president and throw insulting remarks at our congressmen and Senators should reread the letter to the editor in August 2019 by Mr. Larry Armstrong.
If you aren't moved by his words, then you are in more trouble than our elected officials are. I sincerely think Jason Smith would make us an excellent president after President Trump's second term.
I will surely vote for both of them in turn.
Marvallous Vernon
West Plains
