To the editor:
Hello fellow citizens. I’ve decided to switch political parties — who hasn’t, lately? My reasons are deeply personal and will become obvious in the following numbered narrative if you are curious about why and have an inclination to read it.
1. I believe that spending and taxes are not related. We can rack up debt for our grandchildren’s lifetime and beyond, as long as I don’t have to pay that debt off.
2. I believe all people should believe in the government fairy who will kiss all our boo boos (event he bad decisions I made) and give me free money. After all, the government has a limitless supply — see No. 1.
3. I believe I am better than any “deplorable” or “common(sense)” person, so why not expect favorable treatment at their expense? See No. 2.
4. I believe it’s OK to shut down free speech and label anyone who disagrees with my point of view with about any word that ends with -ist. What does misology mean?
5. I believe by name calling I can cloud over any issue that might cause real change that helps numerous people, not special interest groups. The only issue that is important is the current one that causes fear for some. Character assassination is OK as long as it furthers my cause — whatever that may be for now.
6. Cheating “legal” citizens (like veterans) out of more benefits so immigrants can have an all-expense paid vacation in the USA is OK as long as the votes they cast are for the right party. Can your vote be bought?
7. I want taxes so high we can all just send any paycheck directly to the IRS. The House of Representatives (they’re the ones who set up the national spending bills) can decide way better than I can where my money needs to go. See No. 6.
8. I can stand by and watch cities burn and police men and women endure condemnation and criticism for their jobs. I can also see people who disagree with me villainized and get beat up by masked people. A little arson and mayhem may change people’s minds about speaking up.
9. Killing babies is OK. After all, they can’t vote about any of this stuff.
10. I can lie without having any guilty feelings or fear of reprisals. Did you catch any lies here (like 1 through 10)?
See you at the polls!
Rosemary Mawhorter
West Plains
