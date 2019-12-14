To the editor:
I’m writing to encourage others to be bellringers for the Salvation Army.
My uncle Paul Bray was in WWII and got his ship blown apart. He and his shipmates were in the middle of the ocean on a raft for two weeks without water or food. They held each other, he said, and sang carols, prayed, cried and talked of back home.
When they were finally rescued and returned to solid soil, he said, the first ones to come bringing a hot cup of coffee and donuts and warm blankets and — most important — a Bible, was the Salvation Army.
He made a career of the Navy.
I remember hearing this story each year at this time. He would say to me and my brother and sister and cousins, “If you can always,” as he called himself, “be a ding-a-ling, ring that bell for the Salvation Army.”
I ring as often as I can.
Yes, it’s cold. But [I enjoy] seeing “my neighbors” that I haven’t seen in a while and the kids bringing their money from their piggy banks to put in the kettle, being so proud, and being able to say, “Merry Christmas!” and seeing most faces light up with a smile and say, “Merry Christmas to you.” Some don’t and even say, “You mean X-mas!”
I say, “No, Merry (Christ)-mas.”
I sang in the choir at FUMC — “This little light of mine, I’m going to let it shine” — what better way to let Christ shine through me than this way?
Some said to me, “You are a saint!”
I said, “No, just a sinner saved by Grace.”
Merry Christmas to all,
Kathy Bray-Beaty
West Plains
