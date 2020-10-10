To the editor:
Looking back I can see how much times have changed. We have shifted from a society who largely used to care about each other and help each other out to the last generation who seems more intent on doing what they want, when they want to do it, with little regard for how their actions affect the people they come into contact with. I ask myself, when did caring about your fellow man become less prevalent than caring about what you wanted to do?
I was brought up to care about other people. To consider others when I wanted to do something so that I made sure whatever it was I chose to do did not impose on or endanger someone else's well being. This does not seem to be the norm now. People do not seem to care how their actions or behaviors might affect someone else. An "I am going to do what I want, and any fallout someone else can deal with it" attitude will not curb this virus spread.
That attitude is fueling the spread of COVID-19 though. A lot of people are not taking basic precautions like mask wearing, sanitizing their hands, watching what you touch, maintaining social distancing, etc. I have been tracking the COVID cases in Howell County and in a mere four weeks, from Sept. 4, when we had a total of 332 cases since the beginning with a current active cases of 97. That number exploded to 798 total cases with 157 cases on Oct. 1. It took four short weeks to double the accumulated cases, and the active cases increased by half again.
Please help control the spread by wearing a mask to protect yourself and those around you. Wear it properly, and use a mask, not a face covering that has holes in it to make breathing easier as it does no good. You can, of course, not show signs of being ill and still be a carrier and infect someone else or you can infect someone before you show illness.
You never know what lifelong effects you can be saddled with after COVID. Consider your fellow human being. We all deserve the right to a life not cut short by someone else's thoughtlessness to do what they want, instead of what they ought to be willing to do on their own to help.
Norma Sedlock, RN
Mtn. View
