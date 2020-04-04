To the editor:
A deadly virus will soon flood our hospitals with people fighting to breathe. In light of this, I have a few words for everyone who didn’t vote in 2016 and who voted for Trump:
A big part of this is on you. I know It’s hard to hear, especially when people you know are sick or dying or struggling, but actions have consequences. The consequences of yours are coming home to roost.
Maybe voting for Trump or not voting at all wasn’t something you thought real hard about, but that one action has been hurting our community in a million ways since 2016. Now you’re about to see hard evidence firsthand.
No one deserves what’s happening or what’s to come, but our government’s mangled response stems from that vote you took or chose not to take four years ago. America can’t heal if you don’t accept that.
It’s time for you to step up and own your actions. You can’t change the past, but you can start doing better.
How? Ask questions, even when it’s rude or uncomfortable. Question your own beliefs. Pay attention when someone’s words don’t match what they’re doing. Stop blaming minorities. Look beyond fear- and hate-based words. Check what you hear from Facebook, the news, or the administration. Vote, and when you do, ask yourself if you trust that person to move heaven and earth to get your family a ventilator.
In 2016, you voted for an accused rapist (or said a competent woman was ‘just as bad’ and sat out), as if his victims don’t matter. Now we’re all about to become victims of his ego, greed, indifference and incompetence.
Help America heal. Show me you can do better.
Sincerely,
Morgan Jones
West Plains
