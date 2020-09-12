To the editor:
Herbert Marcuse, a German-born political philosopher and American who was a prominent member of the Frankfort School of critical social analysis, whose Marxist and Freudian theories of 20th century Western society were influential in the leftist student movements of the ‘60s and beyond.
Thankfully Marcuse has passed on, but his works and dreams have now become a reality. A philosopher of “Antifa,” one of Marcuse’s quotes: “Liberating tolerance, then, would mean intolerance against movements from the right, and toleration of movements from the left.”
Marcuse was a big believer of Marxism and Joseph Stalin. He himself studied under Martin Heidegger. Marcuse taught his radical agenda with stints at Columbia and Harvard before winding up at the University of San Diego, where he became a guru of the ‘60s.
He influenced many young radicals from Weather Underground co-founder Bill Ayers to Yippie activist Abbie Hoffman to Tom Hayden, who was president of the activist group “Students for a Democratic Society,” or simply SDS.
Also, Angela Davis, let us not forget her! She joined the Black Panthers and who also ran for “vice president under the Communist Party ticket.” Davis was a student of Marcuse and one of his protégées. It was Marcuse, Davis said, that taught her it is possible to be an academic, an activist and a scholar and a revolutionary.
Ronald Reagan finally had Marcuse relieved of his left wing hate at the University of San Diego.
To understand Marcuse, you have to go back to Marx. The Marxist view, which is summed up by one of Marx’s German followers — another Karl this time, Karl Kautsky — who wrote, “Our task is not to organize the revolution but to organize ourselves for the Revolution. It is not to make the revolution, but to take advantage of it. Like the Democrats say today.
I quote Nancy Pelosi: “We cannot let a crisis go to waste!”
The Democrats’ only desire is to make America a “socialist country” at any means! Today, because of Herbert Marcuse, the Socialist indoctrination is the norm in 97% of the American campuses. So Marcuse’s dream has been realized.
Now the activists, the promoters of Antifa, the presenters of the “New Green Deal” — But that’s another day.
I myself am a product of the ’60s! The Democrats have no use for people like me and my father before me, who volunteered for WWII and I, for Vietnam. I was taught to kneel for the cross and stand for the flag.
May God continue to bless America,
William R. Nichols
West Plains
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.