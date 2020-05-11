To the editor:
“Never let a good crisis go to waste”- Rahm Emmanuel, chief of staff to President Obama.
In response to a recent Daily Quill article and ORN interview regarding the North Terra Golf Course, Councilwoman (Jessica) Nease has taken a short-sighted and biased position on the leasing of six additional golf carts.
She accurately acknowledges that our town, along with the rest of the country “is facing the most significant economic crisis of our lifetime,” but then proceeds to suggest a private course or public courses outside the city limits as a solution. Why would she reduce city revenue and restrict citizens from supporting the community where they live and that she represents?
As we turn to outdoor spaces for recreation and relaxation, the bigger picture shows improved playing conditions with increased bottom line revenue!
In the year 2019, the course with 15 carts contributed approximately $23,000 of revenue. Six additional golf carts should only add to that number in 2020. Do the math!
- Monthly lease cost/cart is $52.83.
- Each cart rents for $18-$20 per round of golf.
- Each month the course averages 103 rentals.
After three rentals of each cart, the city gains as much as $1,800/month of revenue. The three-year P& L trend suggests this course can not only attain profitability, but also provide funding to be used elsewhere.
This golf course land was donated to the city in December of 1998 by Ed and Judy North with the following purpose: “a charitable gift of described land to be used for the sole purpose of a municipal golf course to be constructed by the city of West Plains and their Parks and Recreation Department.” The city provides and maintains an affordable 18-hole course which challenges low to high handicappers, many who are on a fixed income, gives children the opportunity to learn a lifetime sport, and provides widows/widowers who golf with daily life purpose. The course perpetuates a lifetime love of golf across generations.
As a taxpayer, I am absolutely astounded to hear a member of our city council suggest we should spend our monies elsewhere. Every dollar spent is lost tax revenue for the city!
Councilwoman Nease was elected by the residents of West Plains, not Howell County. The idea of going elsewhere to spend monies is absolutely absurd -- not to mention short sighted!
Respectfully,
Roger Cyr
West Plains
