To the editor: The Clinton Foundation is a scam. Bill and Hillary should be in jail along with James Comey, James Clapper, John Brennan, Maxine Waters, Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, Lois Lerner, Eric Holder, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page.
In addition, the Customs and Border Protection employees located at 1100 Raymond Blvd., Newark, N.J. do little or nothing. This is corruption and misconduct.
Ross Perlman
Edison, N.J.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.