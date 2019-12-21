To the editor:
I urge readers to be realistic as they consider how their U.S. Senators vote on the articles of impeachment.
After Republicans presented no facts to try to prove President Trump's innocence, but attacked the process as unfair (which is untrue) and brought up unrelated issues, it seems Republican senators have decided to vote no on the impeachment articles.
A jury that has decided on a verdict before hearing the evidence is an unfair process. I imagine you already are aware of the unconstitutional behavior of President Trump. Attempting to bribe a foreign government to influence a future election, refusing to comply with Congressional subpoenas, using the power of the presidential office to make money and to influence Congressional witnesses, and consorting with dictatorial leaders of enemies of the U.S. is a partial list.
The articles of impeachment vote should have nothing to do with the state of the economy, or what federal agencies have been doing. It is not a popularity vote. The vote is about “high crimes and misdemeanors.”
But you also need to consider what would happen if he is not removed from office. His corrupt behavior will only get worse and he will continue to work with and appoint people who are unqualified to work for the American people.
It may be difficult to follow all the things he says and the consequences of his actions but one thing is easy to see: his actions do not follow his words. Trump, referring to the 2017 tax cut, stated, “the rich will not be gaining at all with this plan.” In reality, 40% of the benefits would go to the top 1%.
The Tax Foundation said the top 5% in income would receive a 2.2% increase in after-tax income. Those in the 20% to 80% range would receive a 1.7% increase. The Tax Policy Center said those in the bottom 20% would only receive a 0.4% increase. The 2017 tax act single-handedly increased the debt by $1.8 trillion. So far the administrations policies will have added $4.1 trillion to the national debt.
His attempted trade deals (wars?) have hurt American farmers, causing a farm debt of over $419 billion. Farm bankruptcies went up 24% in a single year. In May 2108 Trump promised China would buy $50 billion worth of farm products. That still hasn't happened in spite of two earlier similar promises.
Even if Trump's actions were helping most Americans rather than the 1%, there are more serious reasons to see his removal as being good for the short term and long term of the U.S. and the world.
If Trump is not removed he will be more likely to increase his erratic and destructive actions. There is every reason to believe he will again invite foreign governments to interfere with our elections. Oligarchs around the world are benefiting from Trump's actions. Top military advisers fear the consequences of his erratic and impulsive behavior. If the facts support “high crimes and misdemeanors” then we must demand a “yes” vote on the articles of impeachment.
James Vokac
Willow Springs
