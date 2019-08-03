To the editor: From July to December 1862 Confederate Gen. James McBride ordered Union sympathizers in Howell County, Missouri to leave Howell County or else face the consequences of his confederate soldiers overrunning County in a scorched earth policy. Many left in a wagon train to safety in Rolla.
My ancestors Cyrus and Sena Newberry were in that wagon train and contracted measles along the way, eventually freezing to death along a road in Rolla. Speculation is they are buried in unmarked graves four miles northwest of Rolla. I'm searching for documents, photos, oral or written stories, military records, etc., about the their journey in that wagon train. I'm also searching for descendants of people who were in the wagon train who have oral stories passed down through their families.
I would welcome your email to asdxrwhosu@yahoo.com.
Sincerely,
Richard Hawkins
Stillwater, Okla.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.