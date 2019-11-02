To the editor: The House and Senate have a responsibility to pass legislation that improves the lives of the American people. To date the House has passed over 200 plus bills many of which had bipartisan support. However the Senate has refused to debate the critical issues and concerns of American families.
Leader Mitch McConnell has refused to put critical legislation on the floor of the Senate all the while claiming that the “Do Nothing Democrats” are to blame. Even before the impeachment inquiry McConnell was letting legislation languish in his legislative graveyard.
Since gaining the majority in the House Democrats have passed critical legislation including universal background checks, prescription drug pricing, better healthcare coverage at lower prices, securing our elections, important protections for American workers and addressing climate change as a threat to our national security.
H.R. 1, the first bill passed by the House, was a pro-democracy government reform package that protects voter’s rights, ends big money in politics and ensures that politicians work for the common good. The Democrats have been doing the work for the American people and the Republicans have not.
It is past time for the Senate to put country before party and get on with the business of the people that they swore an oath to perform.
Janet Fossey,
Salem, Mo.
