Mayor should retire now
To the editor:
I call on Mayor Jack Pahlmann to retire immediately. He has served West Plains citizens effectively for many years, but it is dishonorable of him to disenfranchise the voters of West Plains on his way out the door.
If Mayor Pahlmann continues with his current retirement plans, West Plains voters will be mere observers in the choosing of their new representative on the council. Instead of a citywide vote for the new council member, only four individuals (the promoted mayor pro tem and the three remaining council members) will handpick a replacement.
Pahlmann should retire now, in time for multiple candidates to make the Jan. 19 filing deadline for the April election. Please do the right thing, Mr. Mayor.
Sincerely,
Victoria Howerton
West Plains
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.