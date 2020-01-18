Foundation of U.S. democracy may be in danger
As the authors of our Constitution left the constitutional convention, a woman bystander asked Benjamin Franklin, "Well, Doctor, what have we got, a republic or a monarchy?"
Franklin replied, "A republic, madam, if we can keep it." This skepticism has never been more appropriate than now.
Americans, as well as people around the world, are waiting to see whether the Senate will do its constitutional duty. Will they conduct a fair, thorough trial with testimony from witnesses and without coordination with the accused? Will they then vote objectively on the evidence presented?
If, after an honest process, the Senate exonerates the President, so be it. We move on. If, however, after a sham trial, the Senate acquits Trump, the last constitutional protection against an authoritarian usurper will have failed.
Trump controls the executive and judicial branches, the Senate and, presumably, the military. He could dismiss the Congress at will by executive order.
The unimaginable scenario proposed here has precedent. After the democratically-elected head of the German republic appointed Hitler chancellor in 1933, the latter began systematically subverting that democracy and forming a Nazi dictatorship. Trump has already demonstrated undeniable authoritarian tendencies.
What is there to stop him from following Hitler's example?
If you care about your future and that of your descendants, tell your senators to uphold the Constitution that is the foundation of our democracy. Once lost, it will not rise phoenix-like from the ashes.
Call Sen. Roy Blunt, 202-224-5721, and Sen. Josh Hawley, 202-224-6154.
Dan Leary
Moody
Impeachment as strategy is sign of weakness
To the editor:
In response to the letter in the Quill dated Jan. 4, 2020, I must put in my two cents worth, now worth ½ a cent.
How can the impeachment be connected with financial matters? What specifically were the two articles of impeachment passed by the House of Representatives?
I must have missed that because I don’t recall any testimony about anything about money other than quid pro quo and bribery, which weren’t provable, so were not named in the articles. I don’t remember any mention of the tax cuts for the working class Americans who benefited from the extra pocket crumbs as Nancy arrogantly portrayed the boon.
One significant effect so far has been that wages have gone up for minority groups, without government intervention in the way of minimum wage hikes legislated to make it so. I won’t make up numbers when I’m not sure of the facts.
I did research unemployment numbers for black people and Latinos. As Candice Owens says, both groups have benefited with the unemployment dropping to the lowest levels in 50 years. Why aren’t the liberals rejoicing the significant achievements when that is one of their purported goals?
Where did I get these figures? The left leaning media: the Washington Post, January 2018, and Bloomberg News, May 2018, is where I looked for these statistics.
There hasn’t been much posted since then, but it could be even better results. More people on the payrolls makes more sense to me than more people in welfare lines. Jobs for all is, in my opinion, a better option than keeping whole ethnic groups of people in poverty for the sake of expanding governmental intrusion in everyone’s life.
Having a chance at useful education to move up the ladder is not a gift or a right, but an incentive. Ben Carson’s beginnings were less than ideal, yet using what he was given and willing to work hard paid dividends beyond his neighborhood options. He should be applauded for his attitude and determination, not ridiculed for his achievements.
Impeachment as a political strategy is a sign of weakness for the progressive liberals. If you can’t beat President Trump at the ballot box, try to phony up misdeeds to remove him from office. How dumb do these people have to be!
I pity anyone that can’t see beyond their own jealousy and hate. It’s no sin to be rich, and it’s no sin to live well. Without investors, there would not be the breaks and “crumbs” for the average Joe to feed his family and keep a roof over their heads.
Let a profit be an incentive to invest in workers, upgrades for workplaces, and advancements in technology. Logically, if your business isn’t bringing in any money, you won’t hire any new workers. Not all profits go directly into a pocket for personal pleasure, as every working person, small business owner or entrepreneur knows.
Demonizing capitalism does away with reasons to work to advance personal growth, financially or spiritually. Hurrah for capitalism and the flow of progress and finances!
There’s much more to debate, but too much verbiage slows down brain responses. Keep your chin up and think about possible consequences of your choices.
Respectfully,
Rosemary Mawhorter
West Plains
The American people deserve a fair impeachment trial
There is overwhelming evidence that President Trump committed crimes which undermine our democracy.
We know that Trump attempted to bribe Ukrainian leaders into digging up dirt on his political opponents in an attempt to gain an advantage in the presidential election. Then, he tried to cover it up by refusing to turn over documents and defying lawful congressional subpoenas.
We know he did it because Trump himself has admitted to doing it on camera, and several high-ranking officials in his administration have confirmed his scheme both under oath in public House committee hearings and in the media. These are impeachable offenses.
The House has impeached Trump and the Senate will be holding the trial to determine whether or not he should be removed from office. The trial should be fair and impartial yet Senate Leader McConnell has stated that he will not be impartial and will coordinate the trial with the White House.
The GOP appear to be rigging the rules of the trial so that all the evidence will not be heard. The American people deserve a fair trial with testimony of witnesses and evidence from documents relevant to the case. If President Trump believes that he did nothing wrong then he should welcome testimony from firsthand witnesses who can clear him.
The Constitution requires that the Senate conduct a fair and open impeachment trial. The American people deserve nothing less. The future of our democracy is at stake.
Janet Fossey
Salem, Mo.
