To the editor: West Plains Area Farmers Market’s (WPAFM) members and board of directors are honored by the well-wishes we have received from community and business members over our recent celebration of our 37th year of operation in West Plains.
WPAFM recently celebrated our anniversary and our membership with the Greater West Plains Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon cutting event and open house. West Plains residents and local community residents have been gracious in their overwhelming support of WPAFM.
We are proud of our heritage of being the first and longest-running farmers market in West Plains, and we will continue to offer high-quality items for the community.
We are humbled by the enormous support we have received.
Thank you to our community friends.
Paul Chateauvert
President, West Plains Area Farmers Market
West Plains
