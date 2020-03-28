Surviving the coronavirus
To the Editor:
School closings, sports event cancellations, food hoarding... We live in a new Coronavirus-induced world. Yet some personal health facts remain unchanged.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) offer good advice for preventing community spread and personal infection: apply social distancing, sanitize surfaces, wash your hands, don't touch your face. But, there's more.
Does anyone wonder why uncounted numbers of infected people develop no symptoms and only 20% of symptomatic people require hospitalization? It's because they have an effective immune system able to fight off the virus. But the CDC does not talk about that, perhaps for fear of offending powerful animal food industries.
Fortunately, good advice on boosting our immune system is readily available on the internet from trusted sources like WebMD and Healthline. And the advice is always the same: Increase consumption of fruits and vegetables, including citrus fruits and leafy greens; refrain from dairy, other fatty animal products, and sugar-laden foods; maintain daily exercise of 30-60 minutes; and minimize your stress level and get adequate sleep.
Did I mention that this advice works great for all other nasty bugs as well?
Sincerely,
Wey Davenport
West Plains
Winning prizes and scolding scammers
To the editor:
I am writing this letter to you because I have to have time to think how to start this letter. Well, my day started out fine, with a phone call from the Quill. A very nice person asked me “Are you Eleanor?”
I said yes. His reply was that I won third place in the word search contest. Well, my neighbor picked up the prizes.
Oh my, I had movie tickets, pizza, Fish Shack, health food store, subscription to the Quill, and a very nice dog bed. We put the dog bed on the floor, and my little dog went to smell it and growled at it. Later I looked for her. Oh, she was very comfortable in the dog bed.
However, my nice day ended with five phone calls from social security. The person on the other end was a scammer. That man told me I was being investigated for fraud. I told that weasel, “Sir, social security don’t call you, they will write you a letter.” That’s when I called him a no good scammer.
I blew my basketball whistle in his ear as loud as I could. He don’t call me no more. (His ears are still ringing.) Then I got the number that called me. I took it down, called the sheriff’s department, gave them the number, then tried the number myself (operator’s voice was “that number doesn’t exist”.)
Oh, well, scammers will try to get you any way they can. Then in the mail comes letters for donation. I tell them “I cannot help you.” They don’t send no more letters. Oh, well, maybe all will stop. Some day.
Thank you for printing this,
Eleanor Marquardt
West Plains
A sad day
To the editor:
It was a sad day this past Monday for our Administrator Sheri Noble, the volunteer staff and the patients who have come to rely on Good Samaritan Care Clinic in Mtn. View. After 16 years of providing free medical and dental care with over 34,000 clinic visits, the clinic is temporarily closing due to the coronavirus.
Even with separating patients with sore throats, chills, fever and cough, and using surgical masks, gowns, gloves and lots of soap and disinfectant, we could not be sure at some time in the future that a patient would not present with minimal symptoms and be positive with the coronavirus and expose another patient or a volunteer to the virus. Many of our volunteers are over 60 years of age, placing them at greater risk of contracting the virus with more complications.
The clinic and its board came to a conclusion. The only way we could really protect our patients, some with many health problems, and our volunteers, was to close the clinic. We hope this will be for a short duration.
On the average, one fourth of all prescriptions are not filled in the United States because patients cannot afford their medication. For this reason, the clinic dispenses medication to patients who cannot afford to pay for their meds, especially our diabetic and hypertensive patients. The board has given us the go-ahead to call in prescription refills to a pharmacy for those who have been receiving their medication at the clinic.
If the patient is unable to pay out-of-pocket for the prescriptions, the clinic will pay for them until we have depleted our clinic fund and are no longer able to do so.
Most people do not realize the complexity of illnesses which Good Samaritan Care Clinic sees in the patients we treat who cannot afford health care. Many of our patients live from paycheck to paycheck. On a Monday Evening we will see an average of 35-45 patients. Last Monday we had two new patients we referred for possible life threatening malignancies, another patient was found to have a blood glucose of over 500 and she did not know she was a diabetic. An additional two young people came in with musculoskeletal injuries and another patient’s lab test came back positive for Influenza B. This past Monday evening we saw a total of 38 patients.
There is a very dark cloud coming over our world with the coronavirus, but I believe this is a time for all of us to come together. Let’s put our political differences and prejudices aside, and once the cloud passes, we will have a better country and a better world.
Kindest regards,
Jon W Roberts DO
Medical Director Good Samaritan Care Clinic (volunteer)
P.S. If anyone would like to make a donation to help with prescriptions, a check can be sent to the clinic at P.O. Box 160, Mountain View, Missouri 65548. Thank you.
The head of the DNC said Democrats will run the country. They sure will, right into the ground!
Our country is in the best shape domestically and internationally than at any time in American History. Unemployment is at an all-time low, especially for blacks and Hispanic and Asians. In the last three years 500,000 manufacturing jobs have been created. The DOW has reached all-time heights. 401Ks have never looked better. Wages are on the rise and taxes are lower.
People have more money to invest, more to spend, production just keeps on growing. Our dependence on foreign oil ceases to exist. We also have more jobs than people to fill them.
Our borders are safer now than they ever have been. Everything President Donald Trump promised to do — he’s done it.
The head for a strong military, thanks to our president taking care of the vets and spent nine years in the U.S. Army. All but a few months under Democratic Rule. Never received a pay hike and promotions were far and few between. The old Democrats were like our equipment — “old” under our “make america great again president.
Other countries are finally paying their fair share. We have paid more than our fair share for too long. Other countries respect us and fear us. we are the super power — once again. Thanks to the Trump administration. Our great country was built on Christianity. “In God we Trust.”
The secular society is Dying. More people are worshipping every week.
Abortion is at an all time low. Every doctor will tell you life begins at conception! What a bright and healthy future for children and grandchildren. President Trump has done all this while being relentlessly attacked by the Democrats. All the young people must realize, there is no such thing as a free lunch. There is such a thing as a free society.
Capitalism is what built this country along with a lot of self sacrifice and self discipline. That’s what freedom is! Time to take a hard look around you. See where we’re at, where we’re going and what we have. Prosperity never looked better.
IN GOD WE TRUST
William R. Nichols
West Plains
