A Texas County resident who was recently confirmed to have a coronavirus infection reportedly visited four locations in West Plains while potentially contagious, Howell County Health Department officials noted.
From 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, the patient reportedly visited El Charro on Mitchell Road, and from 5:45 to 6:15 p.m. the same day, the patient was at the West Plains Civic Center for a dance recital, said health officials. From 6 to 6:45 p.m. Saturday, the patient reportedly returned to the civic center for a dance recital, and then left there to go to Ostermeier Brewing Company on south U.S.63 until 8:45 p.m.
The Texas County Health Department had announced a second confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday that was not linked to any previously identified cases and was the county's first since May 28. The first patient is shown as recovered.
•
The Howell County Health Department reports four new cases of COVID-19 in the county since Friday, bringing the total confirmed coronavirus infections to 34.
Two of the new cases reside in the West Plains area, one lives in the Moody area and the fourth lives in the Peace Valley area, said health department officials.
Three of the four cases are linked to previously identified cases, officials said, but the 34th case is believed to be a travel-related infection acquired on a recent trip out of state.
Each of the patients is said to be self-isolating and following public health guidance, and employers and significant contacts to the contacts have been notified, according to officials.
MISSOURI
Positive tests: 18,143
5,000: St. Louis County.
1,000-4,999: Jackson, Kansas City, St. Louis City.
500-999: Buchanan, St. Charles.
100-499: Audrain, Boone, Cape Girardeau, Cass, Clay, Franklin, Greene, Jasper, Jefferson, McDonald, Newton, Pemiscot, Pettis, Platte, Pulaski, Saline, Scott, Stoddard.
50-99: Adair, Butler, Camden, Cole, Dunklin, Gentry, Johnson, Lafayette, Lincoln, Mississippi, St. Francois.
25-49: Andrew, Barry, Callaway, Christian, Howell, Joplin, Moniteau, New Madrid, Pike, Ray, Taney, Warren.
10-24: Barton, Bates, Benton, Bollinger, Carroll, Clinton, Cooper, Crawford, Dallas, DeKalb, Grundy, Harrison, Henry, Laclede, Lawrence, Linn, Marion, Miller, Montgomery, Morgan, Nodaway, Polk, Randolph, Ripley, Ste. Genevieve, Stone, Vernon, Washington, Webster, Wright.
Deaths: 961.
No cases reported: Hickory.
ARKANSAS
Positive tests: 16,678
1,000-4,999: Benton, Lincoln, Pulaski, Washington.
500-999: Crittenden, Jefferson, Lee, Sevier, St. Francis.
100-499: Carroll, Craighead, Crawford, Faulkner, Garland, Hot Spring, Johnson, Madison, Mississippi, Pope, Saline, Sebastian, Union, Yell.
50-99: Ashley, Chicot, Clark, Cleburne, Cross, Greene, Howard, Lawrence, Lonoke, Miller, Nevada, Phillips, Poinsett, Polk, Sharp, White.
25-49: Bradley, Cleveland, Columbia, Conway, Desha, Drew, Grant, Hempstead, Independence, Little River, Logan, Randolph, Van Buren.
10-24: Arkansas, Baxter, Boone, Franklin, Fulton, Izard, Jackson, Lafayette, Ouachita, Perry, Prairie, Stone.
Deaths: 237
No cases reported: Calhoun.
Source: Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Arkansas Department of Health.
