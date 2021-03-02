INCIDENTS
At 7:36 p.m. Feb. 15, Officer Brent McKemie responded to a home on Aldridge Street regarding a suicidal man. The man had several lacerations and stated he was suicidal, and was taken to Ozarks Healthcare for treatment.
At 10:07 p.m. Feb. 15, officers responded to a home on Bridges Drive to investigate a domestic disturbance. It was learned two spouses had a verbal dispute, but there was no physical altercation. Officer McKemie.
Officer Colter Reid reported at 2:40 a.m. Feb. 15 he responded to Casey's on Gibson Avenue and took a report regarding counterfeit currency. The case is considered closed for lack of information on the source of the counterfeit bill.
At 3:22 p.m. Feb. 16, officers responded to a home on Shuttee Street regarding a drug overdose. It was learned a man overdosed on a controlled substance and he received medical treatment. A woman at the scene had active warrants and was taken into custody. Officer McKemie.
Officers responded at 3:41 a.m. Feb. 17 to a home on St. Louis Street to investigate an alleged assault. It was determined there had not been a physical altercation and no charges are sought. Officer Reid.
At 6:19 p.m. Feb. 17, officers were dispatched to Renfrow Street where an unregistered vehicle had been parked too close to an intersection for over 24 hours. The vehicle was towed to the police impound lot and the case is under investigation. Officer Conner Burnes.
At 8:43 p.m. Feb. 17, officers were dispatched to Casey's on Gibson Avenue regarding a shoplifting incident. A male suspect reportedly fled the scene on foot and was not found. The incident is under investigation. Officer Tatum Whitsell.
At 1:23 a.m. Feb. 18, Cpl. Josh Wichowski responded to Casey's General Store on Preacher Roe Boulevard regarding a complaint of trespassing. A man who had been told to leave the store and not return was seen there and identified. Charges are pending.
Officer Kevin White reported at 12:47 p.m. Feb. 18 he was dispatched to a location on Kentucky Avenue to investigate a report of an alleged sexual assault involving a 3-year-old victim and a juvenile suspect that was staying at the younger child's home. The investigation is ongoing.
At 3:51 p.m. Feb. 18, officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance at a home on Chippewa Street. It was reported a physical assault had taken place but the victim didn't wish to press charges. No injuries were observed or reported and there are no charges. Officer Burnes.
Officers were dispatched at 6:14 p.m. Feb. 18 to South Arkansas Street regarding a domestic disturbance. It was reported a physical assault took place and the case was forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Burnes.
Cpl. Shannon Sisney reported at 6:36 p.m. Feb. 18 officers were dispatched to North Howell Avenue regarding a disturbance in which a firearm was displayed. All parties at the scene stated there was no firearm and the altercation was only verbal. No charges at this time.
At 9:52 p.m. Feb. 18, officers were dispatched to Casey's on Gibson Avenue to investigate a possible drug overdose. A man was taken to Ozarks Healthcare for treatment and no charges are sought. Cpl. Sisney.
At 9:41 a.m. Feb. 19, a traffic stop was conducted at the intersection of South Hill and Poplar streets, and the driver was arrested, booked and released on charges of driving while revoked and failure to provide proof of insurance. Officer Trent Kinder.
At 5:02 p.m. Feb. 19, it was reported a catalytic converter had been stolen from a vehicle parked off of Lanton Road. The case is under investigation. Officer Burnes.
Officers were dispatched at 9:32 p.m. Feb. 19 to East Trish Knight Street to investigate a domestic disturbance. A physical assault was reported, but there were no visible injuries and the victim did not wish to pursue charges. No charges. Officer Burnes.
At 11:50 a.m. Feb. 20, officers were dispatched to a home on Crestwood Circle to investigate a possible rape. It was reported a man had intercourse with a person without consent. The case is under investigation. Officer Burnes.
It was reported at 4:32 p.m. Feb. 20 there was a violation of an order of protection. A probable cause statement will be forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Reid.
Officers were dispatched at 8:21 p.m. Feb. 20 to railroad tracks off of Bill Virdon Boulevard regarding a man that was trying to complete suicide by walking inside the tracks. The man was located and taken to Ozarks Healthcare for treatment. Officer Whitsell.
