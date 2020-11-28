ARRESTS
Austin James Haws, 31, was arrested Nov. 9 on charges of failure to appear. He was released on $1,100 bail. Officer Colter Reid.
Peggy Sue Rice, 54, was arrested Nov. 11 on charges of failure to appear. She was held on $305 bail. Officer Paul Bradshaw.
Devon E. Luck, 24, was arrested Nov. 14 on charges of failure to appear. She was released on $1,700 bail. Officer Bradshaw.
Jeremy Paul Blagg, 32, was arrested Nov. 14 on a charge of failure to appear and released on $1,200 bail. Officer Brent McKemie.
INCIDENTS
At 3:26 a.m. Nov. 9, Officer Whitley Clark reported she responded to a home on Lanton Road regarding a runaway girl who went missing sometime after 8 p.m. the night before. The girl later returned home safely and a juvenile referral was completed.
Officer John Murrell reported at 11:27 a.m. Nov. 9 he conducted a traffic stop on Gibson Avenue and discovered the driver had an active warrant out of Ava. The driver was arrested and taken to the Howell County Jail.
Officer McKemie reported at 3:49 p.m. Nov. 9 he responded to a business on Porter Wagoner Boulevard regarding a report of stolen merchandise. The suspect later paid for the item and the victim did not wish to file charges.
A woman reported at 4:45 p.m. Nov. 9 a firearm was stolen out of her unattended and unlocked vehicle while it was parked in a parking lot off of West Trish Knight Street. The case is under investigation. Cpl. Wes Stuart.
